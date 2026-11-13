⚠️ Microsoft email outage: call Main Line Health instead

Microsoft is having a global outage that is affecting email and other Microsoft 365 services. Because of this, emails to and from Main Line Health may be delayed.

All Main Line Health hospitals and care locations are open, and patient care is continuing safely and without interruption.

If you need to reach your care team or any Main Line Health location, please call instead of emailing.

For general help, call 1.866.CALL.MLH (1.866.225.5654).

Keep your scheduled appointments and plan to arrive as normal unless you are contacted with different instructions.