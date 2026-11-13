Radnor’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with big systems growing services and adding key leadership and clinical roles. If you’re ready for your next move, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: HARTZ Search, recruiting for Main Line Health

HARTZ Search, recruiting for Location: Radnor, PA (system-wide orthopedic leadership)

(system-wide orthopedic leadership) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire orthopedic service line for Main Line Health while still keeping an active surgery practice. This dual clinical + administrative role covers strategy, quality, growth, and mentoring across multiple hospitals and practices, reporting to the System Chief Medical Officer.

Employer: Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System

Location: Radnor, PA & Valley Forge, PA (infusion pharmacies)

(infusion pharmacies) Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Salary: Not listed

Float between two infusion pharmacy sites, handling both clinical decision-making and dispensing for complex patients. This role is great if you want steady weekday hours, direct impact on patient care, and the backing of a major academic medical center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—health systems in our area post new roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.