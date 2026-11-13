Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department is selling raffle tickets for Santa’s Early Bird Christmas Packages, with 2 YETI Roadie 8 coolers and 3 YETI 5-gallon buckets filled with gifts as prizes. Tickets cost $5 each and can be bought online or in person at the Downtown Muncy, Inc. Holiday Market on Main Street in Muncy on Saturday 11/14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with all sales ending at 8:00 p.m. on 11/14 and the drawing held live on Facebook on Sunday 11/15 (time to be announced). More information and online ticket sales: https://hughesvillevolunteerfiredepar.betterworld.org/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department