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Croydon
📅 Keystone K–5 first trimester ends Dec. 7, 2026
9 days ago
📅 End of 1st Trimester for K–5 at Keystone Elementary
The first trimester for grades K–5 at Keystone Elementary School in Croydon, PA ends on Monday, December 7, 2026.
If you have a student in kindergarten through 5th grade at Keystone, this is a good date to:
- Mark your calendar for the close of the grading period
- Watch for updates from teachers about grades, progress, or report cards
Date: December 7, 2026
School: Keystone Elementary School, Croydon, PA
Grades: K–5
More Info: End of 1st Trimester (K-5) | Keystone Elementary S...
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