📅 End of 1st Trimester for K–5 at Keystone Elementary

The first trimester for grades K–5 at Keystone Elementary School in Croydon, PA ends on Monday, December 7, 2026.

If you have a student in kindergarten through 5th grade at Keystone, this is a good date to:

Mark your calendar for the close of the grading period

Watch for updates from teachers about grades, progress, or report cards

Date: December 7, 2026

School: Keystone Elementary School, Croydon, PA

Grades: K–5