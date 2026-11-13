📅 Free family author visit with signed book on Nov 14

Bring the kids to meet Matt Phelan, an award-winning, New York Times-bestselling author and illustrator of picture books, middle grade novels, and graphic novels.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:15–11:15am

Where: Kline Community Room, George & Hettie Love Memorial Library

Who: Families with children of all ages

Format: In-person, 1-hour program

Every family that attends gets a FREE signed copy of one of his books. Registration is required and limited, so be sure to sign up ahead of time.

This event is part of the Joan Y. Leopold Children’s Book Week Celebration, supported by the Joan Y. Leopold Endowment Fund.

Questions? Email youthprogram@dcls.org or visit dcls.org/CBW for more details.