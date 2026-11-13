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📅 Meet kids’ author Matt Phelan + free signed book Nov 14
📅 Free family author visit with signed book on Nov 14
Bring the kids to meet Matt Phelan, an award-winning, New York Times-bestselling author and illustrator of picture books, middle grade novels, and graphic novels.
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:15–11:15am
Where: Kline Community Room, George & Hettie Love Memorial Library
Who: Families with children of all ages
Format: In-person, 1-hour program
Every family that attends gets a FREE signed copy of one of his books. Registration is required and limited, so be sure to sign up ahead of time.
This event is part of the Joan Y. Leopold Children’s Book Week Celebration, supported by the Joan Y. Leopold Endowment Fund.
Questions? Email youthprogram@dcls.org or visit dcls.org/CBW for more details.
More Info: Joan Y. Leopold Children's Book Week with Matt Phe...
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