📅 Black & Brown Story Circle with Free Books for Kids

Bring the kids out for a special story time at the Madeline Olewine Memorial Library – Main Library on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00am–12:00pm (ET).

This in-person program will share stories with Black and Brown protagonists, celebrate diverse cultures, and talk about how inclusive books help children feel seen and connected.

Kids can enjoy:

Story circle and conversation

Free books (while supplies last)

(while supplies last) Refreshments

Arts and crafts

Details:

For ages 5–12 years (school age and tweens)

(school age and tweens) Registration is not required

Program is affiliated with the library but independently organized

Questions? Contact Floyd Stokes at 717-580-5429 or superreaders@aol.com.