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Harrisburg
📅 Black & Brown Story Circle with free kids’ books Nov 14
9 days ago
📅 Black & Brown Story Circle with Free Books for Kids
Bring the kids out for a special story time at the Madeline Olewine Memorial Library – Main Library on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00am–12:00pm (ET).
This in-person program will share stories with Black and Brown protagonists, celebrate diverse cultures, and talk about how inclusive books help children feel seen and connected.
Kids can enjoy:
- Story circle and conversation
- Free books (while supplies last)
- Refreshments
- Arts and crafts
Details:
- For ages 5–12 years (school age and tweens)
- Registration is not required
- Program is affiliated with the library but independently organized
Questions? Contact Floyd Stokes at 717-580-5429 or superreaders@aol.com.
More Info: Black & Brown Story Circle (Madeline Olewine Memor...
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