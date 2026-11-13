📅 Family meat raffle night with dinner on Saturday, November 14 at Fairfield Fire & EMS, 106 Steelman Street, Fairfield, PA 17320.

Doors open at 4:30 PM, dinner at 6:00 PM, and the meat raffle starts at 7:00 PM.

Dinner includes ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, a dinner roll, desserts, and drinks.

It’s a family-friendly event and kids 10 and under are FREE.

Check the event flyer for full admission, dinner, and raffle details. Coming out to this event helps support Fairfield Fire & EMS.