undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fairfield
📅 Family meat raffle & dinner at Fairfield Fire – Nov 14
9 days ago
📅 Family meat raffle night with dinner on Saturday, November 14 at Fairfield Fire & EMS, 106 Steelman Street, Fairfield, PA 17320.
Doors open at 4:30 PM, dinner at 6:00 PM, and the meat raffle starts at 7:00 PM.
Dinner includes ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, a dinner roll, desserts, and drinks.
It’s a family-friendly event and kids 10 and under are FREE.
Check the event flyer for full admission, dinner, and raffle details. Coming out to this event helps support Fairfield Fire & EMS.
More Info: Join Us for Our November Meat Raffle - Nov 14th - ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.