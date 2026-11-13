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Butler
📅 Holiday Open House in Butler on November 14
9 days ago
📅 Holiday Open House with décor, gifts & promos
Get into the holiday spirit at the Holiday Open House on November 14, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM at 123 E. Wayne St., Butler, PA 16001.
This favorite local tradition features new holiday décor, festive finds, seasonal gifts, and special in-store promotions to kick off the season.
You can drop in anytime during the day to browse, shop, and enjoy the seasonal atmosphere. For more details, contact the shop at (724) 282-2709 or visit their website.
More Info: Holiday Open House | Experience Butler County PA
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