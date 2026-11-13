Trevose has a nice mix of front-line retail and office-based customer service roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and staying organized.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 1852 Brownsville Road, Trevose, PA 19053

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This is a good fit if you have retail or restaurant experience and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting boxes.

Employer: Asembia

Asembia Location: Trevose, PA

Type: Not listed (non-exempt role)

Not listed (non-exempt role) Salary: Not listed

Listen to inbound and outbound calls to make sure the patient support center is following rules and giving great service. You’ll need 1+ year of call center experience, solid Microsoft Office skills, and a PA Pharmacy Technician License for the Trevose office.

Employer: Oliver Healthcare Packaging

Location: Trevose, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role handling orders, delivery timelines, and customer accounts for a healthcare packaging company. Great if you have a 4-year business degree or similar experience and at least 2 years in customer service, sales, or account management.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.