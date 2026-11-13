📅 Friday film & discussion: Sentimental Value

Media-Upper Providence Free Library is hosting a Friday afternoon movie for adults.

Movie: Sentimental Value – about sisters Nora and Agnes, their estranged father Gustav (a once-famous director), and the tensions that rise when he casts a young Hollywood star instead of his daughter.

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 1:00–3:30 PM

Where: Upstairs theater / Conference Room, Media-Upper Providence Free Library

Audience: Adults 18 & up

Films are shown Friday afternoons at 1 PM for adults. Hot tea and popcorn are served, and there is a group discussion after the movie.

If you’re free that afternoon and enjoy thoughtful films with a cozy vibe, just head to the library and join in.