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📅 Friday film & discussion at Media-UP Free Library
📅 Friday film & discussion: Sentimental Value
Media-Upper Providence Free Library is hosting a Friday afternoon movie for adults.
Movie: Sentimental Value – about sisters Nora and Agnes, their estranged father Gustav (a once-famous director), and the tensions that rise when he casts a young Hollywood star instead of his daughter.
When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 1:00–3:30 PM
Where: Upstairs theater / Conference Room, Media-Upper Providence Free Library
Audience: Adults 18 & up
Films are shown Friday afternoons at 1 PM for adults. Hot tea and popcorn are served, and there is a group discussion after the movie.
If you’re free that afternoon and enjoy thoughtful films with a cozy vibe, just head to the library and join in.
More Info: MUPFL Friday Films - Sentimental Value - ...
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