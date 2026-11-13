📅 Crepe Paper Holiday Mistletoe Workshop at the Library

Learn how to make an everlasting sprig of mistletoe from crepe paper, complete with a laser-engraved “Meet me under the mistletoe” sign.

Paper artist Mardi from Of a Flower will teach you how to laminate, cut, and shape high-quality crepe paper. Beginners are welcome, and you’ll leave with a holiday decoration that will last for years.

Extra material kits will be available for purchase by cash or check.

There is a program fee for this workshop, and per the Library’s Programming Policy, no refunds are given for cancellations made less than 48 hours before the program.

Please register each individual person attending this program using the online form and use the “Add Another” button if you’re signing up more than one person.