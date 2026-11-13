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Pennsylvania
💰 Nearly 9,000 PA Acima customers to get refunds or lease relief
7 days ago
💰 $5M in relief coming to PA customers of Acima rent‑to‑own
Attorney General Dave Sunday has announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC and Acima Holdings, LLC over how they advertised and priced their rent‑to‑own financing.
For Pennsylvania:
- More than $1.6 million will go to consumer restitution
- About $3.6 million in lease balance forgiveness
- Nearly 9,000 Pennsylvania consumers are expected to benefit
Officials say Acima:
- Misled people about the true cost of “90‑day payoff” plans
- Marked up cash prices on items
- Used terms like “credit” that made deals look like traditional financing
You do NOT need to do anything to apply.
- If you’re eligible for cash restitution, you’ll be contacted by the settlement administrator.
- If you’re eligible for lease forgiveness, Acima will contact you directly.
The settlement also requires Acima to change its advertising, training, and contract practices to better protect consumers going forward.
More Info: Attorney General Sunday Announces $183.5 Million M...
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