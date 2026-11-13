💰 $5M in relief coming to PA customers of Acima rent‑to‑own

Attorney General Dave Sunday has announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC and Acima Holdings, LLC over how they advertised and priced their rent‑to‑own financing.

For Pennsylvania:

More than $1.6 million will go to consumer restitution

will go to consumer restitution About $3.6 million in lease balance forgiveness

in Nearly 9,000 Pennsylvania consumers are expected to benefit

Officials say Acima:

Misled people about the true cost of “90‑day payoff” plans

Marked up cash prices on items

Used terms like “credit” that made deals look like traditional financing

You do NOT need to do anything to apply.

If you’re eligible for cash restitution , you’ll be contacted by the settlement administrator .

, you’ll be contacted by the . If you’re eligible for lease forgiveness, Acima will contact you directly.

The settlement also requires Acima to change its advertising, training, and contract practices to better protect consumers going forward.