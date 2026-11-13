📅 Holiday haircut event with Santa in Greenville

Bring the family out for “A Haircut for Santa” on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Front Porch Barber Shop, 219 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

The listing doesn’t share extra details, but it’s a themed event at a local barbershop on a holiday Saturday afternoon, so it may be a fun stop to add to your December plans.

If you’d like to go, just show up at Front Porch Barber Shop during the event hours. You can also save it to your Google Calendar from the Chamber’s event page.