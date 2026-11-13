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💰 Cranberry Township finance jobs with multiple openings up to $120K
Cranberry Township has some solid accounting and finance roles right now, from entry-level payroll work to senior leadership. If you’re in numbers and want to stay local, these are worth a look.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: CFS
- Location: Cranberry Township / Pittsburgh, PA (Northern Suburbs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000
Hands-on role handling general ledger, month-end close, cost accounting, tax filings, and financial analysis in a manufacturing-style environment. Good fit if you know U.S. GAAP, like digging into details, and want to own key pieces of the close and reporting process.
Controller
- Employer: CFS (for a law firm)
- Location: Cranberry, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000 – $120,000
Lead the entire accounting and finance function for a growing law firm, from financial statements and budgeting to trust/IOLTA accounting, attorney billing, and partner distributions. Ideal if you have 5+ years of experience, prior leadership in accounting, and want a seat at the table with firm leadership.
Accounting Associate – Payroll
- Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company
- Location: Cranberry Township, PA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $40,057 – $64,295
Support the US Payroll Department with data entry, payroll analysis, time system work, and handling employee pay and tax changes. Good step if you have 1+ year of accounting experience, a couple of accounting classes, and want strong benefits plus a path to grow inside a large clean-energy company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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