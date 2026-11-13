Cranberry Township has some solid accounting and finance roles right now, from entry-level payroll work to senior leadership. If you’re in numbers and want to stay local, these are worth a look.

Employer: CFS

CFS Location: Cranberry Township / Pittsburgh, PA (Northern Suburbs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000

Hands-on role handling general ledger, month-end close, cost accounting, tax filings, and financial analysis in a manufacturing-style environment. Good fit if you know U.S. GAAP, like digging into details, and want to own key pieces of the close and reporting process.

Employer: CFS (for a law firm)

CFS (for a law firm) Location: Cranberry, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $120,000

Lead the entire accounting and finance function for a growing law firm, from financial statements and budgeting to trust/IOLTA accounting, attorney billing, and partner distributions. Ideal if you have 5+ years of experience, prior leadership in accounting, and want a seat at the table with firm leadership.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company

Location: Cranberry Township, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $40,057 – $64,295

Support the US Payroll Department with data entry, payroll analysis, time system work, and handling employee pay and tax changes. Good step if you have 1+ year of accounting experience, a couple of accounting classes, and want strong benefits plus a path to grow inside a large clean-energy company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.