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State Line
📅 2026 Annual Bazaar at Trinity UCC in State Line
4 days ago
📅 2026 Annual Bazaar at Trinity UCC in State Line
The 2026 Annual Bazaar at Trinity United Church of Christ in State Line, PA will be held on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM both days.
You’ll find:
- Pies, cakes, apple dumplings
- Homemade candies and chocolate-covered pretzels
- Soups and sandwiches
- Lots of gift baskets and more
It’s a good spot to pick up treats, light lunch, or gifts.
Questions? Call 717-538-3858.
More Info: 2026 Annual Bazaar | Trinity United Church of Chri...
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