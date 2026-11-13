📅 2026 Annual Bazaar at Trinity UCC in State Line

The 2026 Annual Bazaar at Trinity United Church of Christ in State Line, PA will be held on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM both days.

You’ll find:

Pies, cakes, apple dumplings

Homemade candies and chocolate-covered pretzels

and Soups and sandwiches

Lots of gift baskets and more

It’s a good spot to pick up treats, light lunch, or gifts.

Questions? Call 717-538-3858.