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Warminster
🏥 Warminster Township PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Warminster’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from retail pharmacy to home health and rehab. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit here for you.
Night Pharmacist – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Warminster, PA
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus
- Application window through: 01/01/2027
This staff pharmacist role puts you at the center of a busy retail pharmacy, handling dispensing, immunizations, and leading the team on night shifts. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and steady 40 hours/week.
Weekend Baylor Physical Therapist, Home Health Visits
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Based in Warminster, PA; visits across Bucks County & Northeast Philadelphia
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Baylor (Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon)
- Pay: $64.00 – $73.00 per point (per-visit model)
If you love one-on-one care, this home health PT role focuses on adult and geriatric clients with a weekend-heavy schedule. You’ll do in-home assessments, create care plans, and document on a tablet, with access to BAYADA’s benefits, training, and career tracks.
Full-Time Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Continuum Healthcare
- Location: Warminster, PA
- Type: Full-time
This OT role is part of an interdisciplinary rehab team, managing care plans, supervising assistants/aides, and handling documentation and billing. Ideal if you have experience in long-term care or outpatient and want a stable, facility-based position.
LPNs & RNs – Part-Time, 7pm Start (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Continuum Healthcare at Majestic Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Warminster, PA
- Type: Part-time, evening/night shifts
- Sign-on bonus: Up to $2,500 for LPNs, up to $4,250 for RNs
This skilled nursing role offers new competitive wages, shift differentials, flexible schedules, and strong benefits (PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement). Great if you want steady part-time work with growth and a lower aide-to-patient ratio.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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