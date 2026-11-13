📅 Nov. 18 CT Industrial Development Authority public meeting

📅 CT Industrial Development Authority meeting – in person or online

The College Township Industrial Development Authority (CTIDA) will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

• Where (in person): College Township Municipal Building, 1481 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801, 2nd floor meeting room

• Virtual/phone: Details are listed in the meeting agenda for those who want to join online or by phone.

College Township offers both in-person and virtual options for all public meetings.

If you need any accommodations to take part, contact Katy VanAmburg at kvanamburg@collegetownship.org or 814-231-3021 at least 7 days before the meeting.