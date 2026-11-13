🚧 Fall curbside leaf & yard waste pickup in South Fayette

Hauler WM is offering curbside leaf and yard waste collection for South Fayette Township households that already get curbside trash and recycling (single-family homes and multi-family buildings with 4 or fewer units).

Pickup dates are Saturdays: November 7, November 14, and November 21, 2026, starting around 8:00 AM.

To use the service:

The night before pickup , place bags at the curb.

, place bags at the curb. Use biodegradable paper bags only.

only. Each bag must weigh no more than 25 pounds.

Accepted yard waste includes:

Leaves

Hedge, tree, and garden trimmings

Brush

Lawn edging

Grass clippings

This is a handy way to clear your yard without a trip to the dump.