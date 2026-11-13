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South Fayette Township
⚠️ Curbside leaf & yard waste pickup on 3 Saturdays in November
4 days ago
🚧 Fall curbside leaf & yard waste pickup in South Fayette
Hauler WM is offering curbside leaf and yard waste collection for South Fayette Township households that already get curbside trash and recycling (single-family homes and multi-family buildings with 4 or fewer units).
Pickup dates are Saturdays: November 7, November 14, and November 21, 2026, starting around 8:00 AM.
To use the service:
- The night before pickup, place bags at the curb.
- Use biodegradable paper bags only.
- Each bag must weigh no more than 25 pounds.
Accepted yard waste includes:
- Leaves
- Hedge, tree, and garden trimmings
- Brush
- Lawn edging
- Grass clippings
This is a handy way to clear your yard without a trip to the dump.
More Info: Calendar • Leaf and Yard Waste Collection
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