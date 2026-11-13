Wilkes-Barre is busy with warehouse and delivery work right now, especially weekday day-shift roles. If you like staying active and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: adidas

adidas Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (Sun–Tues)

Salary: Not listed

Lead up to 50 warehouse associates, help run daily operations, and drive process improvements in a big-name distribution center. This is a hands-on leadership role using warehouse tech (RF guns, WMS) with lots of coaching, training, and safety focus.

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: Cardinal Point Security Group

Cardinal Point Security Group Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri 6:00am–2:00pm

Pay: $18.00/hour

Perfect if you like being outdoors and staying on your feet. You’ll manage and log construction deliveries, use an iPad to track trucks in and out, and help with basic security and guest check-in.

Employer: Core-Mark International, Inc.

Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 5:00am start until finish

Pay: $20.00/hour

Day-one health benefits plus steady weekday hours. You’ll unload trucks, count and inspect products, check dates, and stage items for the warehouse—great if you want a physical job with clear routines and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.