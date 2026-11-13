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American Football
📅 Fort Cherry Boys Varsity Football at Laurel – Nov 13
3 days ago
📅 Fort Cherry Boys Varsity Football at Laurel (played at Beaver Area HS)
Fort Cherry High School Boys Varsity Football has an away game on Friday, November 13, 2026.
- Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Opponent/Event: Boys Varsity Football @ Laurel High School
- Site: Beaver Area High/Middle School – Gypsy Glen Stadium
- Location: 1 Gypsy Glen Rd, Beaver, PA 15009
- Group: Fort Cherry School District – Athletics Calendar
Fans, families, and students can head to Gypsy Glen Stadium to cheer on the Fort Cherry varsity team. Arrive a bit early to find parking and seats, and follow any usual school or stadium rules while you’re there.
More Info: Event Details
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