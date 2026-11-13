📅 Fort Cherry Boys Varsity Football at Laurel (played at Beaver Area HS)

Fort Cherry High School Boys Varsity Football has an away game on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Opponent/Event: Boys Varsity Football @ Laurel High School

Boys Varsity Football @ Laurel High School Site: Beaver Area High/Middle School – Gypsy Glen Stadium

Location: 1 Gypsy Glen Rd, Beaver, PA 15009

Group: Fort Cherry School District – Athletics Calendar

Fans, families, and students can head to Gypsy Glen Stadium to cheer on the Fort Cherry varsity team. Arrive a bit early to find parking and seats, and follow any usual school or stadium rules while you’re there.