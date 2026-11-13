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Volleyball
📅 Fort Cherry girls varsity volleyball game on Nov. 14, 2026
3 days ago
📅 Girls Varsity Volleyball vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Come cheer on the Fort Cherry High School girls varsity volleyball team!
- Date: November 14, 2026
- Time: 12:00 PM
- Opponent: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
- Sport/Level: Girls Varsity Volleyball
- Event Group: Fort Cherry School District – Athletics Calendar
- Location: North Allegheny Senior High School – Main Gym
10375 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090-9210
Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the team at the listed time and place.
More Info: Event Details
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