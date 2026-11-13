📅 Girls Varsity Volleyball vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Come cheer on the Fort Cherry High School girls varsity volleyball team!

Date: November 14, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM

Opponent: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School Sport/Level: Girls Varsity Volleyball

Girls Varsity Volleyball Event Group: Fort Cherry School District – Athletics Calendar

Location: North Allegheny Senior High School – Main Gym

10375 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090-9210

Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the team at the listed time and place.