Cranberry Township is busy with high‑tech and energy projects right now, and a few standout engineering roles are hiring. If you’re into power systems, complex hardware, or big builds, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Cranberry Township, PA (Nuclear Power Group)

(Nuclear Power Group) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Lead design and upgrades for nuclear power plant electrical systems, from AC/DC power studies to equipment specs and field walkdowns. Great fit if you have 7+ years in power systems, want complex, safety‑critical work, and like seeing designs through from calculations to site installation.

Employer: Holder Construction

Location: Project based near Cranberry Township, PA (Shippingport, PA)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed (includes annual bonus and full benefits)

Join a top ENR contractor managing MEP trade coordination on a major project—think design documents, RFIs, change orders, and field coordination. Good for early‑ to mid‑career engineers who want hands-on project management experience and clear paths to grow.

Employer: NetApp

Location: Cranberry Township, PA (also listed in Wichita, KS)

(also listed in Wichita, KS) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $125,000 – $145,000 OTE (plus comprehensive benefits)

Support and improve NetApp’s hardware platforms over their full life cycle—root cause analysis, EOL/second-source parts, and new product validation. Ideal if you have 5+ years in hardware sustaining, strong digital design and PCIe experience, and want to work on high‑speed, data‑center‑grade systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.