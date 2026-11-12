📢 Three Ardmore volunteer firefighters complete EMT training

📢 New EMTs strengthen Ardmore’s volunteer fire company

On November 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM, the Merion Fire Company of Ardmore celebrated three members who completed the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Initial Certification Course.

New EMT graduates:

John Laurino

Tristan Thompson

John Trainor

Each volunteer finished 130+ hours of EMT training, learning how to assess patients, give lifesaving care, stabilize injuries and illnesses, and help safely transport patients in both routine and life‑threatening emergencies.

The fire company explains that firefighters are often first on scene, so having more EMT‑trained members improves how they can care for patients and support EMS crews.

Residents are invited to join in congratulating John, Tristan, and John for their hard work and commitment to serving the Ardmore community.