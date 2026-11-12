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Students across North East schools honor Veterans Day
📅 North East students honor Veterans Day
On November 11, 2026, students and staff across the North East School District – from Kindergarten through the Senior Class of 2027 – paused their day to reflect on and honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. military.
The district shared a message of deep gratitude for veterans’ courage, sacrifice, dedication, and commitment to protecting our freedoms, and extended thanks to all who have served and who continue to serve.
You can watch a Veterans Day video created for this occasion (produced by Douglas Bailey) through the “VIDEO Link Veterans Day” provided in the district’s post.
To all veterans in our community: thank you for your service, today and every day.
More Info: North East School District -
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