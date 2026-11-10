📅 Help Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots by December 3

📢 Donate toys for local kids in need with Stuff the Bus

The City of Wilkes-Barre is teaming up with LCTA for the annual “Stuff the Bus” Toys for Tots drive.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 3 at:

City Hall , 1st & 4th floors, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre

, 1st & 4th floors, Wilkes-Barre Fire Dept. HQ , 20 East Ross St., Wilkes-Barre

, Abide Coffeehouse , 23 West Market St., Wilkes-Barre

, 23 West Market St., Wilkes-Barre Boscov’s (4th floor) , 15 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre

, 15 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre Finn’s Café 99 , 99 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre

, 99 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre LCTA Administration Building , 300 South Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre

, 300 South Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre OrangeTheory Fitness , 401 Market St., Kingston

, 401 Market St., Kingston Patte’s Sports Bar & Restaurant , 65 W. Hollenback Ave., Wilkes-Barre

, 65 W. Hollenback Ave., Wilkes-Barre Pierce Street Deli , 517 Pierce St., Kingston

, 517 Pierce St., Kingston River Grille , 670 South River St., Plains

, 670 South River St., Plains Riverside Café , 187 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre

, 187 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre The Rush Inn, 220 Zerby Ave., Kingston

Then on Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., LCTA will park a bus at the Walmart Supercenter in Pittston to “stuff” it with toys. U.S. Marines, LCTA staff, and Santa & Mrs. Claus will be there collecting toys and monetary donations for Toys for Tots.