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Wilkes-Barre

📅 Help Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots by December 3

5 days ago
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📢 Donate toys for local kids in need with Stuff the Bus

The City of Wilkes-Barre is teaming up with LCTA for the annual “Stuff the Bus” Toys for Tots drive.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 3 at:

  • City Hall, 1st & 4th floors, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre
  • Wilkes-Barre Fire Dept. HQ, 20 East Ross St., Wilkes-Barre
  • Abide Coffeehouse, 23 West Market St., Wilkes-Barre
  • Boscov’s (4th floor), 15 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre
  • Finn’s Café 99, 99 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre
  • LCTA Administration Building, 300 South Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre
  • OrangeTheory Fitness, 401 Market St., Kingston
  • Patte’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 65 W. Hollenback Ave., Wilkes-Barre
  • Pierce Street Deli, 517 Pierce St., Kingston
  • River Grille, 670 South River St., Plains
  • Riverside Café, 187 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre
  • The Rush Inn, 220 Zerby Ave., Kingston

Then on Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., LCTA will park a bus at the Walmart Supercenter in Pittston to “stuff” it with toys. U.S. Marines, LCTA staff, and Santa & Mrs. Claus will be there collecting toys and monetary donations for Toys for Tots.

More Info: City joins LCTA for "Stuff the Bus" for Toys for T...

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