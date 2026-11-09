undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
📅 Holiday Craft Show & Jingle Fest at Community Center
6 days ago
📅 Holiday events at the North Fayette Community Center
North Fayette has a couple of fun community events lined up for the holidays:
- Holiday Craft Show – November 29
- Jingle Fest – December 5
Both events will be at the Community Center, where you can also check out the new gym.
The township also notes there are more 2027 events planned, so it’s a good time to start marking your calendar for future community activities.
More Info: North Fayette Community Events Flyer • North Fayet...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.