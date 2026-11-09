📅 Holiday Craft Show & Jingle Fest at Community Center

📅 Holiday events at the North Fayette Community Center

North Fayette has a couple of fun community events lined up for the holidays:

Holiday Craft Show – November 29

Jingle Fest – December 5

Both events will be at the Community Center, where you can also check out the new gym.

The township also notes there are more 2027 events planned, so it’s a good time to start marking your calendar for future community activities.