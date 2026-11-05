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Chester Springs

Weekly Crochet & Knit Group Meets Thursdays

3 days ago
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The Chester Springs Library hosts a weekly Crochet & Knit Group on Thursdays from 1:30–3:00 PM at the West Pikeland Township Building, 1645 Art School Road. All skill levels are welcome, and you may bring a project or learn something new. There is no meeting on November 26, and no registration is required.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chester Springs Library

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