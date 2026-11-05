Homeschool gym classes offered at Community Center

Derry Township Community Center will offer homeschool gym classes on Mondays from November 9 to November 30 in the Gymnasium, Court 2. Classes run at 10:00 AM for ages 7–11 (program #9561) and 11:00 AM for ages 12–18 (program #9562), with team sports like basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, and relays; athletic shoes and comfortable clothes are required, and space is limited. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/DTCCHomeschool.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Derry Township Parks & Recreation