Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Hershey

Homeschool gym classes offered at Community Center

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzRUg_1Gp51lJM00

Derry Township Community Center will offer homeschool gym classes on Mondays from November 9 to November 30 in the Gymnasium, Court 2. Classes run at 10:00 AM for ages 7–11 (program #9561) and 11:00 AM for ages 12–18 (program #9562), with team sports like basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, and relays; athletic shoes and comfortable clothes are required, and space is limited. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/DTCCHomeschool.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Derry Township Parks & Recreation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments