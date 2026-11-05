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Community blood drive at Crescent Park

2 days ago
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The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, November 5, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Crescent Park Playground. Donors will receive either an exclusive anniversary sweatshirt or a $15 Country Fair gift card as a thank-you. Participants are asked to eat before donating and bring a photo ID.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Warren General Hospital

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