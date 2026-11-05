Volunteers needed for Nov. 6 Indiana cleanup

The Borough of Indiana is seeking volunteers on Friday, November 6 to help clean up litter in Indiana Borough as part of the PICK UP PENNSYLVANIA program, supported by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and the International Coastal Cleanup. Individuals and groups are welcome, and cleanup supplies will be provided. Register here: https://forms.gle/1zMsq8M3tzpd2wvV9

This content is adapted from materials provided by Borough of Indiana