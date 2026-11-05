Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Indiana

Volunteers needed for Nov. 6 Indiana cleanup

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrd2f_1Gp4bgFH00

The Borough of Indiana is seeking volunteers on Friday, November 6 to help clean up litter in Indiana Borough as part of the PICK UP PENNSYLVANIA program, supported by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and the International Coastal Cleanup. Individuals and groups are welcome, and cleanup supplies will be provided. Register here: https://forms.gle/1zMsq8M3tzpd2wvV9

This content is adapted from materials provided by Borough of Indiana

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments