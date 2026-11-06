📅 American Revolution exhibit runs Nov 6–Dec 9

📅 American Revolution Experience Exhibit: Nov 6–Dec 9

Curious how the American Revolutionary War changed everyday life for regular people, not just famous leaders?

The “1765 to 1789 American Revolution Experience” exhibit explores how people in the Thirteen Colonies had to choose between supporting the Patriot cause or staying loyal to the British King.

The exhibit is open to all ages and is available during regular library hours:

Monday: 10 am – 7 pm

10 am – 7 pm Tuesday: 10 am – 5 pm

10 am – 5 pm Wednesday: 10 am – 7 pm

10 am – 7 pm Thursday: 10 am – 5 pm

10 am – 5 pm Friday: 10 am – 4 pm

10 am – 4 pm Saturday: 9 am – 4 pm

You can drop in anytime between Nov 6 and Dec 9 during these hours to explore the display and think about what choice you might have made back then.