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Southampton
📅 Nov 6 Preschool Explore cancelled; future dates listed
9 days ago
📅 Preschool Explore: Nov 6 session cancelled, back next week
The Preschool Explore! program at the Southampton Library is cancelled for Friday, November 6, 2026, but it will be back on the following Fridays:
- Nov 13, 2026
- Nov 20, 2026
- Dec 4, 2026
- Dec 11, 2026
- Dec 18, 2026
Each session runs 10:30–11:15am in the Large Meeting Room.
This weekly program is geared toward children ages 3–6, and siblings are welcome. It is not a drop-off class — an adult must stay with the child.
Kids will explore a new topic each week through reading, singing, dancing, and a related craft.
More Info: Cancelled- Preschool Explore! - Ev...
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