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Southampton

📅 Nov 6 Preschool Explore cancelled; future dates listed

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUc4h_1GofBn2900

📅 Preschool Explore: Nov 6 session cancelled, back next week

The Preschool Explore! program at the Southampton Library is cancelled for Friday, November 6, 2026, but it will be back on the following Fridays:

  • Nov 13, 2026
  • Nov 20, 2026
  • Dec 4, 2026
  • Dec 11, 2026
  • Dec 18, 2026

Each session runs 10:30–11:15am in the Large Meeting Room.

This weekly program is geared toward children ages 3–6, and siblings are welcome. It is not a drop-off class — an adult must stay with the child.

Kids will explore a new topic each week through reading, singing, dancing, and a related craft.

More Info: Cancelled- Preschool Explore! - Ev...

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