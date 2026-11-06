📅 Nov 6 Preschool Explore cancelled; future dates listed

📅 Preschool Explore: Nov 6 session cancelled, back next week

The Preschool Explore! program at the Southampton Library is cancelled for Friday, November 6, 2026, but it will be back on the following Fridays:

Nov 13, 2026

Nov 20, 2026

Dec 4, 2026

Dec 11, 2026

Dec 18, 2026

Each session runs 10:30–11:15am in the Large Meeting Room.

This weekly program is geared toward children ages 3–6, and siblings are welcome. It is not a drop-off class — an adult must stay with the child.

Kids will explore a new topic each week through reading, singing, dancing, and a related craft.