🛒 Feasterville-Trevose Retail Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Retail and customer service spots are popping up again around Feasterville-Trevose, especially for part-time work with solid perks. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

TJ Maxx (TJX Companies) Location: Feasterville, PA – 105 East Street Road

– 105 East Street Road Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.75 – $14.25 per hour

Help customers hunt for deals, run the register, and keep the store looking great. This role is good if you want flexible hours, a busy pace, and a long list of retail perks and discounts.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Feasterville-Trevose, PA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $24.00 per hour

Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

Lead the store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customers happy when managers aren’t on site. Great fit if you have some retail experience and want leadership duties plus access to CVS discounts and part-time benefits.

Employer: David’s Bridal

Location: Feasterville, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay range not listed (varies by experience and location)

Support the alterations team by greeting brides, booking appointments, answering phones, and helping press and prep dresses. Ideal if you love special-occasion fashion, enjoy fast-paced customer service, and want access to team bonuses and store discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open. A quick, polished application today could land you interviews this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.