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Lower Merion Township
📅 Adult open craft nights at Penn Wynne Library
8 days ago
📅 Adult open craft nights at Penn Wynne Library
Love to knit, sew, mend, make jewelry, or work on other crafts?
Join Open Craft Night at the Penn Wynne Library – PW Meeting Room on:
- Tuesday, November 10, 2026
- Tuesday, November 24, 2026
- Tuesday, December 8, 2026
- Tuesday, December 22, 2026
Time for each session: 7:00–8:30pm (Eastern Time).
Bring your own project to work on and hang out with other crafters. You can ask for feedback, share tips, or just enjoy the social vibe while you create.
- All experience levels welcome
- No registration needed
- Recommended for adults
Just show up with your supplies and project and settle in for a relaxed, creative evening.
More Info: PENN WYNNE: Open Craft Night - Lib...
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