📅 Adult open craft nights at Penn Wynne Library

Love to knit, sew, mend, make jewelry, or work on other crafts?

Join Open Craft Night at the Penn Wynne Library – PW Meeting Room on:

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Tuesday, December 22, 2026

Time for each session: 7:00–8:30pm (Eastern Time).

Bring your own project to work on and hang out with other crafters. You can ask for feedback, share tips, or just enjoy the social vibe while you create.

All experience levels welcome

No registration needed

Recommended for adults

Just show up with your supplies and project and settle in for a relaxed, creative evening.