Dauphin County honors veterans, names Osenbach Day

On November 5, 2026, Dauphin County leaders joined local veterans and their spouses for a Veterans Day Breakfast at Halifax Area Ambulance and Rescue Association, where the Dauphin County Board of Commissioners, Veterans Affairs Director Thomas Coreau, and Recorder of Deeds Jim Zugay thanked veterans for their service. The commissioners issued a proclamation naming November 5, 2026, as Thomas M. Osenbach Day in Dauphin County in honor of Thomas M. Osenbach, who served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and spent 50 years in public education serving the Lykens and Upper Dauphin communities. Attendees also heard from Lebanon VA Medical Center staff about VA health care enrollment and learned about the Dauphin County Veterans Discount ID Card program.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dauphin County, PA