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🚧 Beaver Grade Road closed 8–11am for Nov. 14 race
9 days ago
🚧 Beaver Grade Road closed for Harvest Moon Race Nov. 14
The Harvest Moon Race is happening on Saturday, November 14 in Moon Township.
To keep racers safe, Beaver Grade Road will be closed from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM that morning.
If you usually drive this route:
- Plan extra time for your trip
- Use alternate streets or follow posted detours
- Avoid scheduling deliveries or appointments along Beaver Grade Road during the closure window
This closure is only for those three hours on race day, then the road will reopen.
More Info: Harvest Moon Race (Nov. 14th) | Road Closure + Det...
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