🚧 Beaver Grade Road closed 8–11am for Nov. 14 race

🚧 Beaver Grade Road closed for Harvest Moon Race Nov. 14

The Harvest Moon Race is happening on Saturday, November 14 in Moon Township.

To keep racers safe, Beaver Grade Road will be closed from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM that morning.

If you usually drive this route:

Plan extra time for your trip

Use alternate streets or follow posted detours

Avoid scheduling deliveries or appointments along Beaver Grade Road during the closure window

This closure is only for those three hours on race day, then the road will reopen.