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🚨 PA measles outbreak: 1,467 cases and 6 deaths in 45 counties
🚨 Measles outbreak update: 1,467 cases, 6 deaths in PA
The PA Department of Health has confirmed a sixth measles‑associated death, an unvaccinated resident of Jefferson County. So far in 2026, there are 1,467 confirmed cases in 45 counties, with 283 hospitalizations and 6 deaths.
Only 5 cases (less than 1%) are in people who were already vaccinated.
Vaccination guidance
- MMR vaccine (2 doses) gives about 97% lifetime protection.
- Infants 6–11 months in or traveling to counties with sustained spread should get an extra early dose (doesn’t replace the regular 2 doses).
- Children 12+ months with no MMR: get one dose now, second dose 28+ days later.
- Adults with only one dose or unsure of records should talk with a doctor or pharmacist.
You can get MMR from health care providers, pharmacies, county/municipal health departments, DOH State Health Centers, FQHCs, and Vaccines for Children providers.
If you think you were exposed and have fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash, call your provider or 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).
More Info: Pennsylvania Department of Health Confirms Sixth M...
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