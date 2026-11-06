⚠️ CATA testing 20 new real-time bus info signs at stops

⚠️ New CATA pilot signs give real-time bus info at stops

CATA is testing 20 new real-time bus information signs at bus stops around the Centre Region.

For the next six months, riders will see simple prototype signs without full branding or instructions. They are approved and safe to use.

Here’s how they work:

At a stop with a pilot sign, scan the QR code or tap your phone on the panel.

or on the panel. If your phone’s GPS is on , you’ll get stop-specific, real-time bus updates .

, you’ll get . If GPS is off, you’ll see the CATA system map instead.

These signs are part of a pilot with Avail Technologies, a State College–based tech partner, to improve access to real-time transit information for riders.