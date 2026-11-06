📅 Thanksgiving-themed drop-in storytime for young kids

📅 Thanksgiving-themed drop-in storytime for families

Bring the kids to a Thanksgiving-themed Family Storytime with Miss Rebecca at your library.

This is a drop-in program — no registration is required.

Geared toward children ages 0–5 , but all ages are welcome

, but Includes reading, dancing, and singing

Held in the open area next to the children’s section at the library

If you have questions, email Miss Rebecca at rviola@ccls.org.

Check the library’s event listing for the exact date and time of this session.