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📅 Thanksgiving-themed drop-in storytime for young kids

9 days ago
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📅 Thanksgiving-themed drop-in storytime for families

Bring the kids to a Thanksgiving-themed Family Storytime with Miss Rebecca at your library.

This is a drop-in programno registration is required.

  • Geared toward children ages 0–5, but all ages are welcome
  • Includes reading, dancing, and singing
  • Held in the open area next to the children’s section at the library

If you have questions, email Miss Rebecca at rviola@ccls.org.

Check the library’s event listing for the exact date and time of this session.

More Info: Drop-In Family Storytime with Miss Rebecca! Happy ...

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