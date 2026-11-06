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📅 Thanksgiving-themed drop-in storytime for young kids
9 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving-themed drop-in storytime for families
Bring the kids to a Thanksgiving-themed Family Storytime with Miss Rebecca at your library.
This is a drop-in program — no registration is required.
- Geared toward children ages 0–5, but all ages are welcome
- Includes reading, dancing, and singing
- Held in the open area next to the children’s section at the library
If you have questions, email Miss Rebecca at rviola@ccls.org.
Check the library’s event listing for the exact date and time of this session.
More Info: Drop-In Family Storytime with Miss Rebecca! Happy ...
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