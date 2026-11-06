📅 First Friday drop-in family storytime for young kids

📅 Monthly drop-in family storytime with Miss Rebecca

Bring your little ones to the library on the first Friday of each month for a fun drop-in Family Storytime with Miss Rebecca.

This storytime is best for ages 1.5–6, but all ages are welcome. You’ll enjoy reading, dancing, and singing, and each session is described as “an adventure.”

Storytime happens in the open area next to the children’s section at the library.

No registration is required for this drop-in program — just show up with your kids.

Questions? Email Miss Rebecca at rviola@ccls.org.