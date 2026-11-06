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Animation & Comics
📅 Teen Anime Club: 4-week series at East Shore Library
8 days ago
📅 Teen Anime Club: 4-week session at East Shore Library
Teens who love anime and manga are invited to Anime Club at the East Shore Area Library – ESA Community Room A.
Meet other fans, talk about your favorite series, and explore Japanese culture through crafts, food, and more.
- Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, Nov 12, Nov 19, and Dec 3, 2026
- Time: 4:00–5:30 PM (1.5 hours)
- Where: East Shore Area Library, ESA Community Room A
- Who: Teens ages 13–18
- Format: In-person
- Note: This is a 4-week session due to Thanksgiving.
Registration is required and limited.
Register once and you’re signed up for all four dates.
Questions? Email youthprogram@dcls.org (Youth Services).
More Info: Anime Club - LibCal - Daup...
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