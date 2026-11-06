📅 Teen Anime Club: 4-week series at East Shore Library

📅 Teen Anime Club: 4-week session at East Shore Library

Teens who love anime and manga are invited to Anime Club at the East Shore Area Library – ESA Community Room A.

Meet other fans, talk about your favorite series, and explore Japanese culture through crafts, food, and more.

Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, Nov 12, Nov 19, and Dec 3, 2026

Thursdays – Time: 4:00–5:30 PM (1.5 hours)

(1.5 hours) Where: East Shore Area Library, ESA Community Room A

Who: Teens ages 13–18

Format: In-person

In-person Note: This is a 4-week session due to Thanksgiving.

Registration is required and limited.

Register once and you’re signed up for all four dates.

Questions? Email youthprogram@dcls.org (Youth Services).