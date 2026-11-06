undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
📅 Family Book Bingo at Love Memorial Library Nov. 5
8 days ago
📅 Family book bingo night at the library
Bring your crew to Love Friends Book Bingo for an easy, fun night out.
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 5:30–6:30pm, head to the Kline Community Room at the George & Hettie Love Memorial Library.
You can play classic bingo with family and friends, and there will be books and other prizes for all ages. For younger kids, Picture Bingo will be available so they can join in too.
The program lasts 1 hour and registration is not required—just show up and play.
More Info: Love Friends Book Bingo - LibCal -...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.