📅 Family Book Bingo at Love Memorial Library Nov. 5

📅 Family book bingo night at the library

Bring your crew to Love Friends Book Bingo for an easy, fun night out.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 5:30–6:30pm, head to the Kline Community Room at the George & Hettie Love Memorial Library.

You can play classic bingo with family and friends, and there will be books and other prizes for all ages. For younger kids, Picture Bingo will be available so they can join in too.

The program lasts 1 hour and registration is not required—just show up and play.