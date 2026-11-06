undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Native storytelling with Dovie Thomason for families Nov 5
📅 Native storytelling for families at East Shore Library
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a live storytelling session from nationally recognized storyteller Dovie Thomason.
She’ll share stories from her Lakota, Apache, and Scot Traveller background, including teachings from Indigenous elders, family history, and kitchen-table wisdom. The program is 45 minutes and is best for families with children under 8, but all ages are welcome.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 11:00am – 11:45am (Eastern)
- Location: ESA Community Room A, East Shore Area Library
- Audience: Families
Registration is required and limited, so sign up early to save your spot.
Questions? Email youthprogram@dcls.org.
More Info: Native American Heritage Month: Native Storytellin...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.