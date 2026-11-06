📅 Native storytelling with Dovie Thomason for families Nov 5

📅 Native storytelling for families at East Shore Library

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a live storytelling session from nationally recognized storyteller Dovie Thomason.

She’ll share stories from her Lakota, Apache, and Scot Traveller background, including teachings from Indigenous elders, family history, and kitchen-table wisdom. The program is 45 minutes and is best for families with children under 8, but all ages are welcome.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, Time: 11:00am – 11:45am (Eastern)

(Eastern) Location: ESA Community Room A , East Shore Area Library

, Audience: Families

Registration is required and limited, so sign up early to save your spot.

Questions? Email youthprogram@dcls.org.