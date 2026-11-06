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📅 Native storytelling with Dovie Thomason for families Nov 5

8 days ago
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📅 Native storytelling for families at East Shore Library

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a live storytelling session from nationally recognized storyteller Dovie Thomason.

She’ll share stories from her Lakota, Apache, and Scot Traveller background, including teachings from Indigenous elders, family history, and kitchen-table wisdom. The program is 45 minutes and is best for families with children under 8, but all ages are welcome.

  • Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
  • Time: 11:00am – 11:45am (Eastern)
  • Location: ESA Community Room A, East Shore Area Library
  • Audience: Families

Registration is required and limited, so sign up early to save your spot.

Questions? Email youthprogram@dcls.org.

More Info: Native American Heritage Month: Native Storytellin...

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