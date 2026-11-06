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📅 Preschool Storytime series for ages 3–5 at Love Memorial

8 days ago
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📅 Preschool Storytime series at Love Memorial Library

Bring your little one to in-person Preschool Storytime at the George & Hettie Love Memorial Library – Kline Community Room.

Kids ages 3–5 will enjoy 30–40 minutes of songs, rhymes, and stories to build early reading and learning skills. Grown-ups also get simple tips to keep the learning going at home.

Dates & time (Eastern):

  • Thu, Nov 5, 2026 – 10:15–10:55 AM
  • Thu, Nov 12, 2026 – 10:15–10:55 AM
  • Thu, Nov 19, 2026 – 10:15–10:55 AM
  • Thu, Dec 3, 2026 – 10:15–10:55 AM

This is a 4-week recurring session. Register once and you’re signed up for all dates. Registration is required and limited.

Questions? Email youthprogram@dcls.org (Youth Services).

More Info: Preschool Storytime (Love Memorial Library) - ...

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