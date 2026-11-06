📅 Senior Citizen Tea & Holiday Concert on Dec. 4

📅 Senior Tea & Holiday Concert at OJR High School

Owen J. Roberts High School is hosting a Senior Citizen Tea & Holiday Concert for older adults in our community.

Join the OJR Anchor Club on Friday, December 4, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at the Owen J. Roberts High School auditorium.

Guests can enjoy tea, coffee, desserts, and holiday performances by students in a relaxed, festive setting.

To reserve a spot for yourself or another senior, please RSVP using the online link provided by the OJR Anchor Club (the same link mentioned in the event flyer).

It’s a sweet way for local seniors to enjoy an early afternoon out and support our students’ hard work.