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📅 Senior Citizen Tea & Holiday Concert on Dec. 4
📅 Senior Tea & Holiday Concert at OJR High School
Owen J. Roberts High School is hosting a Senior Citizen Tea & Holiday Concert for older adults in our community.
Join the OJR Anchor Club on Friday, December 4, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at the Owen J. Roberts High School auditorium.
Guests can enjoy tea, coffee, desserts, and holiday performances by students in a relaxed, festive setting.
To reserve a spot for yourself or another senior, please RSVP using the online link provided by the OJR Anchor Club (the same link mentioned in the event flyer).
It’s a sweet way for local seniors to enjoy an early afternoon out and support our students’ hard work.
More Info: Senior Citizen Tea & Holiday Concert - East Vincen...
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