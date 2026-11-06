⚠️ Part of Michaels School Road to become one-way

🚧 Michaels School Road going one-way; yard waste hours change

At the Nov. 4, 2026 Upper Nazareth Supervisors meeting, officials approved Ordinance No. 208, which will make part of Michaels School Road a one-way street. The exact section and start date weren’t listed, but drivers should be ready for a new traffic pattern there.

Other updates:

Yard Waste Facility hours change on Wednesdays due to daylight savings and no lights at the site on Friedenstahl Ave . New Wednesday hours are 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM .

on due to daylight savings and no lights at the site on . New Wednesday hours are . Road paving on Gun Club Road and Sterner/Michaels School roads is complete.

on and is complete. Tree Lighting at the Township Building is set for November 28 at 6:00 PM. Supervisors also approved two donated fire pits for the Annual Tree Lighting ceremony on November 27 at 6:00 PM (the notes list both dates).

Residents who use Michaels School Road or the Yard Waste facility should plan for these changes and watch for posted signs and updates from the township.