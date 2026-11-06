🚧 Part of Michaels School Road approved to become one-way

🚧 Part of Michaels School Road changing to one-way

At the November 4, 2026 Upper Nazareth Supervisors meeting, the board approved Ordinance No. 208, which will change a portion of Michaels School Road to one-way traffic. The exact section isn’t detailed here, but the decision has been made and will affect how drivers use that road.

Also announced: a Tree Lighting will be held at the Township Building on November 28 at 6:00 PM.

If you regularly drive on Michaels School Road, plan for a new one-way pattern once the ordinance takes effect. Families looking for a local holiday event can mark their calendars for the November 28 tree lighting.