Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Bedford County

State approves $4.9M in PIDA loans for 4 counties

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3LMz_1GoNitYG00

More than $4.9 million in PIDA loans will support projects in Bedford, Blair, Lancaster, and Lehigh counties, helping inject $19.3 million into Pennsylvania’s economy. The funding is expected to create 27 new jobs and retain 228 existing jobs in sectors from childcare to manufacturing. More information: https://t.co/HFadYY7muT

This content is adapted from materials provided by padcednews

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments