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Bedford County
State approves $4.9M in PIDA loans for 4 counties
4 days ago
More than $4.9 million in PIDA loans will support projects in Bedford, Blair, Lancaster, and Lehigh counties, helping inject $19.3 million into Pennsylvania’s economy. The funding is expected to create 27 new jobs and retain 228 existing jobs in sectors from childcare to manufacturing. More information: https://t.co/HFadYY7muT
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