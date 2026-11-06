🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Manheim Township Today

There are some kind neighbors around Manheim Township offering a few very helpful free items this week. If you’re nearby in Lititz or Lancaster, these could be just what you need.

Item: Bob the cat (adult male, FIV+)

Details:

Bob (also called Big Head, Bobby, Bob Bingus) is a 3–4 year old, neutered, microchipped cat who is up to date on vaccinations. His foster says he is a love bug, very responsive, and playful. He’s FIV+, but the poster notes this should not stop him from having a long, otherwise healthy life. He would do best in a home without other male cats.

Location: Buckfield, Lititz, PA (near Manheim Township)

Source: Nextdoor – Pet supplies / rehoming

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Outdoor hot tub with cover (you remove it)

Details: The poster is offering an outdoor hot tub and cover for free if you handle the removal. The electric has been safely disconnected, so you’ll mainly need people, tools, and a way to haul it. Great if you’ve been wanting a hot tub and are willing to do the heavy lifting.

Location: Willow Bend Farm, Lancaster, PA (Bridgeport area, close to Manheim Township)

Source: Nextdoor – Home decor and accessories

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Three 300-piece jigsaw puzzles

Details: This free set includes:

Two puzzles with farm and living room scenes (each 20.5 x 15 in )

with and scenes (each ) One “Pretty as a Pitcher” puzzle by White Mountain

The poster notes they are suitable for ages 3+ (though 300 pieces is usually best for older kids or adults who like a challenge).

Location: Lititz Farm, Lititz, PA

Source: Nextdoor – Toys & games

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in and around Manheim Township tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.