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Hanover

📅 Holiday Market to Table night at Hanover Market House

8 days ago
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📅 Holiday Market to Table night at Hanover Market House

The Hanover Market House is hosting its first-ever holiday-themed Market to Table event on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at 210 E. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

Enjoy:

  • Foods prepared by Market House vendors using products from fellow vendors
  • Holiday shopping with craft vendors and unique Christmas gifts
  • Beer and wine included for guests 21+
  • Photos with Santa Claus

Tickets:

  • $25 for adults
  • $10 for children
  • $30 at the door

Buy advance tickets at:

  • Hanover Market House – Saturdays, 6:00 a.m.–noon
  • Borough Public Administration Building, 33 Frederick Street – Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
  • Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place – Mon–Sat (see YorkLibraries.org for hours)

Questions? Contact Market Manager Curtis Oviatt at 717-637-3877, ext. 1026 or MarketHouse@HanoverBoroughPA.gov.

More Info: MARKET TO TABLE EVENT AT HANOVER MARKET HOUSE • Ha...

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