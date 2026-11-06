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Hanover
📅 Holiday Market to Table night at Hanover Market House
8 days ago
📅 Holiday Market to Table night at Hanover Market House
The Hanover Market House is hosting its first-ever holiday-themed Market to Table event on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at 210 E. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Enjoy:
- Foods prepared by Market House vendors using products from fellow vendors
- Holiday shopping with craft vendors and unique Christmas gifts
- Beer and wine included for guests 21+
- Photos with Santa Claus
Tickets:
- $25 for adults
- $10 for children
- $30 at the door
Buy advance tickets at:
- Hanover Market House – Saturdays, 6:00 a.m.–noon
- Borough Public Administration Building, 33 Frederick Street – Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place – Mon–Sat (see YorkLibraries.org for hours)
Questions? Contact Market Manager Curtis Oviatt at 717-637-3877, ext. 1026 or MarketHouse@HanoverBoroughPA.gov.
More Info: MARKET TO TABLE EVENT AT HANOVER MARKET HOUSE • Ha...
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