📅 Holiday Market to Table night at Hanover Market House The Hanover Market House is hosting its first-ever holiday-themed Market to Table event on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at 210 E. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331. Enjoy: Foods prepared by Market House vendors using products from fellow vendors

Holiday shopping with craft vendors and unique Christmas gifts

and unique Christmas gifts Beer and wine included for guests 21+

for guests Photos with Santa Claus Tickets: $25 for adults

for adults $10 for children

for children $30 at the door Buy advance tickets at: Hanover Market House – Saturdays, 6:00 a.m.–noon

– Saturdays, Borough Public Administration Building , 33 Frederick Street – Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

, 33 Frederick Street – Mon–Fri, Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place – Mon–Sat (see YorkLibraries.org for hours) Questions? Contact Market Manager Curtis Oviatt at 717-637-3877, ext. 1026 or MarketHouse@HanoverBoroughPA.gov.

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